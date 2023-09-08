ULA to launch ‘space domain awareness’ mission from Cape with Atlas V rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance will attempt to send its Atlas V rocket skyward Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral, carrying with it a payload meant to bolster U.S. “space domain awareness.”

The SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission is scheduled for 8:51 a.m. Saturday, taking off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast an 85% chance the Cape experiences favorable weather conditions at launch time, with no change to the percentage expected in a 24-hour delay.

This mission is a collaboration of the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force, according to ULA. The goal is to install a new space-based sensor in order to strengthen national space domain awareness, as well as indication and warning capabilities.

SILENTBARKER/NROL107 will strengthen the NRO’s ability to provide a wide range of timely intelligence information to national decision makers, warfighters and intelligence analysts to protect the nation’s vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide. United Launch Alliance: "ATLAS V TO LAUNCH SILENTBARKER/NROL-107"

