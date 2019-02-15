KSC Visitor Complex tickets on sale for first SpaceX Crew Dragon flight

This could be your view from the Apollo/Saturn V Center to watch the SpaceX Demo-1 launch with the "Feel the Heat" package. (Image credit: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opened launch-viewing ticket sales this week for SpaceX Demo-1, less than a month away from the first test launch of SpaceX's astronaut capsule from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The maiden voyage of the Crew Dragon capsule -- sans crew-- on a Falcon 9 rocket from launchpad 39A is currently scheduled for March 2.

SpaceX and Boeing were selected by NASA to provide transport to and from the International Space Station for U.S. astronauts.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41 no earlier than April.

Both companies first have test flights of their spacecraft without astronauts, and if those launches go well, they will launch astronauts on a second round of test flights as soon as this summer.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering two Demo-1 launch-viewing packages that include extra perks such as SpaceX merchandise, Jumbotron viewing and food.

"Feel the Heat" packages cost $195 per person and include two-day admission to the visitor complex and transport to the Apollo/Saturn V Center which is the closest viewing location available to the public.

"Feel the Fun" packages run $115 per person and include viewing access from the Space Shuttle Atlantis North Lawn, as well as two-day admission to the park.

The Space Shuttle Atlantis North Lawn is one of two view-package options. (Image credit: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

Click here to see the details of both packages.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze said the Demo-1 launch is the first of "many enhanced viewing opportunities to come."

“With crewed launches on the horizon, the interest in space continues to grow, and we are poised to offer many more bucket-list experiences to our guests," Protze said.

All launch-viewing package purchases are nonrefundable. However, launch delays due happen. Ticket holders should check the visitor complex's scrub policies for more information.

