Summertime weather pattern continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the same old summer song and dance in Central Florida Friday: more heat, more potential for some storms.

"We are pinpointing a large area of high pressure off the east coast that is dominating the weather for the next day or so," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The area of pressure is allowing for an east coast seabreeze to continue pushing storms inland of the beaches.

Rain chances will be at 50% for the afternoon on Friday and 40% for both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s through next week.

Storms with heavy rain along I-4 by 5 PM! #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/Vfo2MmSZXL — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 19, 2019

Temperatures in Orlando reached 93 degrees Thursday, which is five degrees cooler than the record for that date set in 1998. The normal or average temperature for Thursday's date is 92 degrees. The City Beautiful has a deficit of 2.6 inches of rain since Jan. 1.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

In Daytona Beach, there’s a surplus of 2.45 inches of rain since the start of the year, a surplus of .28 inches of rain in Sanford and a surplus of 4.04 inches of rain in Melbourne.

Pinpointing the tropics

It's still hurricane season, but there's currently nothing to be concerned about in the tropics, according to Bridges.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.