Surveillance photos released in shooting outside Orange County hookah lounge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have released surveillance images taken from a hookah lounge shortly before a man was shot Sunday.

The images show groups of people both inside and outside Sky Hookah Lounge on East Colonial Drive before the shooting, which occurred around 4:45 a.m.

Authorities have not said if a confrontation was taking place in the photos.

According to the report, a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the club, then his girlfriend and another person drove him to AdventHealth East Orlando. He was later taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The man's identity and condition are unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.