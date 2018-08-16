Arrest made in Florida Boy Scout troop's trailer theft

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Over a week after a Melbourne Boy Scout troop had its trailer stolen, a suspect has been arrested, according to Melbourne Police Department.

Stephen Petnel of Melbourne was arrested Thursday after police found the trailer and determined the "Boy Scouts of America Troop #285" emblazoned on the side had been removed, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The trailer was reported stolen Aug. 8 from 2401 N. Harbor City Blvd., police said. Later that day, police discovered gas station surveillance footage of the man they believed was responsible for the theft.

By Wednesday of this week, the trailer had been recovered from Cinnamon Lake Boulevard off Babcock Street.

Petnel, 36, was arrested at his Babcock Street residence and charged with grand theft, burglary of a conveyance, possession of burglary tools and removing or altering personal property. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $11,500 bond.



