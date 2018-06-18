Deputies: Suspect leads bail bondsman on chase through Cocoa, Rockledge

A man suspected of violating probation led a bail bondsman on a chase through Cocoa and Rockledge on June 18, 2018, causing many crashes along the way, according to Florida Today.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man led a bail bondsman on a chase into Rockledge ending at the Fiske Boulevard Lowes Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Pedro Lopez, 31, was being sought for violating his probation, Brevard County deputies told News 6 partner Florida Today.

When Lopez was confronted near State Road 520 and Interstate 95 in Cocoa, he rammed into his wife's car and fled south toward Rockledge with the bail bondsman in pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the chase, Lopez hit at least two other vehicles, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. He was out of jail on bond following being charged with felony drug possession in March, Florida Today reported.

Sheriff’s office dive teams were searching a small retention pond behind a 7-11 in the parking lot where the crash ended.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the chase. Lopez was taken into custody by Brevard County deputies.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.