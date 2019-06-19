Suspect who 'mysteriously' disappeared during SWAT standoff arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wanted after mysteriously escaping last month during a standoff at an apartment complex has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they saw Jude Nalis, 21, carry out an illegal drug deal near Americana Boulevard and South Texas Avenue on May 9 and followed him to the Pointe Vista Apartments in an attempt to take him into custody.

Nalis ran from deputies and entered an apartment through a window, prompting the standoff and evacuation of nearby apartments.

When authorities finally entered the apartment hours later, Nalis was nowhere to be found, deputies said.

Nalis was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Orange County Jail on several charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling, robbery with a firearm and drug possession, according to the Sheriff's Office.

