Suspects in beating death of Winter Park teen to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three of the three teenagers charged in the beating death of a 15-year-old boy in Winter Park are scheduled to be in court Friday.

Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland were charged as adults with manslaughter in the death of Roger Trindade, who was found unconscious at Central Park in 2016 and later died.

Friday's appearance is listed as a plea hearing, but no details have been released about what will be discussed in court.

Earlier this week, the Orange Osceola State Attorney's Office filed an additional battery charge against both Hall and Sutherland.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

A third 15-year-old boy, who News 6 is not naming because he was not charged as an adult, was sentenced Friday on a witness tampering charge related to the case.

He was sentenced to a non-secure program, which is the least restrictive detention program offered by the juvenile justice system.

The teen's attorney was seeking probation after his client entered a no-contest plea in January.

"Our goal was to get, we wanted probation," Attorney Trey Flynn said. "(The teen) has, over the last year, built himself up and rehabilitated himself in the outside world."

After the teen is assessed next week, he will head to the program. It was unclear how long he will stay there.

Trindade's parents did not believe the teenager's remorse for his actions.

"For me it's like theater you know. He's doing this because he wants to stay free," Trinade's mother Adriana Thome said. "That's it."

Trindade's father called the sentencing "a little bit of justice."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.