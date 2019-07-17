SWAT team raids Melbourne home, police seize guns and drugs

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police SWAT personnel helped raid a Race Street home, arresting two suspects and seizing guns and drugs after neighbors complained of narcotics sales, a press release said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported the department's Special Investigations Unit seized two revolvers, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol while conducting the July 9 search warrant.

Detectives also found 3.5 grams of cocaine, six alprazolam pills, 6.7 grams of cannabis and .8 grams of fentanyl, the press release said.

Troy Cummings, 43, of Melbourne, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police discovered a revolver, drugs and paraphernalia inside a small safe alongside Cummings' Social Security card, an arrest affidavit said. He told officers he found the gun seven months ago at a nearby cemetery.

Cummings was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex Saturday on $9,500 bond. A court date has not been set.

Devon Digiulio, 34, of Palm Bay was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a plastic bag containing cocaine residue in her purse, an arrest affidavit said.

Digiulio will be arraigned Aug. 12 at the Melbourne Courthouse.

Race Street is a short residential lane that extends north and south between Lipscomb and Grant streets.

