Teen murder suspect to appear in Brevard County court

Joshua Keravuori's booking photo, left, and the Dixie Motel in Cocoa where police say the 19-year-old Maryland man stabbed a 65-year-old Marion County man to death on Feb. 7. (Photo: Brevard County Jail and Google maps)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Cocoa motel room is due back in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say Joshua Keravuori, 19, stabbed Terry Hilliard nearly 20 times last month at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.

Investigators say Hilliard picked the teen up while he was hitchhiking.

Detectives say after the killing, Keravuori stole Hilliard's watch, wedding ring, wallet, cellphone, pistol and car.

Keravuori was on the run for days before turning himself in to police in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Police say Keravuori told them he attacked Hilliard after the man attempted to rape him.

