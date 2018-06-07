Teen shot at Wawa while looking at gun, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teen was shot and seriously injured early Thursday while looking at a gun at an Orange County gas station, deputies said.

The 17-year-old was shot around 12:10 a.m. on South Orange Avenue.

Deputies said the teen was with a 19-year-old, described by officials as a known acquaintance, at a Wawa when they were looking at the gun, which fired.

The 19-year-old drove the victim to the hospital, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.