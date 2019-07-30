Thanks to ‘black supermoon,' stargazing is at its prime through this weekend

Every 32 months, two new moons fall in the same calendar month, causing what is known as a black supermoon, giving us some of the best stargazing moments of the year.

A black supermoon refers to the second of two new moons in the same month, according to Travel and Leisure, and that is happening this month.

The second new moon is invisible to the eye, and because of this, the sky will be moonlight-free through the weekend, so it's the perfect time to grab a blanket and find a spot away from the city lights.

And it just so happens, right now, Earth is tilted toward the Milky Way, so if you can find a spot anywhere about 40 miles from the nearest town, go there, give yourself about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust and the Milky Way should be visible to the naked eye.

Here’s the cherry on top: This is the peak time for the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers. Though it’s not promised, there should be a lot of stars shooting, and the ones that do will be bright, along with the other countless stars in the sky. And even though the Perseid meteor shower is still a few weeks away, there's a chance of catching a glimpse of a few of those, too.

[READ NEXT: Scientists are about to put a man-made moon into orbit | Could drinking alcohol, coffee help you live longer? This study says yes | Why your first cup of coffee might not be helping as much as you'd like]

Graham Media Group 2019