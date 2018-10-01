The evolution of the Apple iPod

CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 04: Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide product marketing Phil Schiller speaks about prices of the iPod Nano and iPod touch during introduction of the new iPhone 4s at the company’s headquarters October 4, 2011…

Apple changed the game in the music player industry with the iPod in 2001. The iPod reached new heights with the iconic iPod Classic and iPod nano, and it broke through barriers with a faceless iPod shuffle and touchscreen iPod touch. Apple evolved each year and pushed the boundaries in the music player world.

Here is a look at all of Apple's takes on the iPod:

iPod

Apple 2001: Apple announces the iPod. The first version of the portable media player, which featured a mechanical scroll wheel and came in 5gb and 10gb versions, went on sale Nov. 10, 2001.

The very first iPod debuted in October 2001. The first generation featured a scroll wheel that physically moved and had control buttons for "Play," "Next," "Menu" and "Previous." The second generation had "Touch Wheel" navigation and up to 20GB of memory. Apple moved the control buttons above the "Touch Wheel" but placed a dock connector on the bottom in the third generation iPod.

iPod (Click Wheel to Classic)

Getty Images LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: The new Ipod Classic is held at the UK launch of the product at the BBC on September 5, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

In the 2004 release, Apple introduced the "Click Wheel" which combined the old touch wheel with five push buttons, allowing for one-hand usage of the fourth generation iPod. It still included the 20 GB and 40 GB models. The iPod photo introduced the ability to hold up to 25,000 photos. Not much changed in 2005 model except fusing the names together from the photo to the original iPod. Now, the white iPods with 20 GB and 60 GB capacity boasted having a full-color screen and kept the click wheel option.

The fifth generation offered the ability to play videos on the larger widescreen color display. The sixth and final iPod, called the iPod classic, gave users the capability to store 40,000 songs or 200 hours of video with the 160 GB model. A cheaper 80 GB model was also available. The classic still featured the widescreen color display but came in smooth metal anodized aluminum and polished stainless steel finishes instead of the standard black or white colors.

Apple collaborated with the rock band "U2" to make special models of the fourth and fifth generation iPods. It came in a black finish with a red click wheel and contained engraved signatures of the band members on the back.

iPod mini

Getty Images LONDON - JULY 16: Apple iPods are displayed at the new Apple iPod Mini press launch on July 16, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Only two versions of the iPod mini were released, in 2004 and 2005. The mini had the control labels on the click wheel, similar to the fourth generation iPod. The first generation stood out for its small size, color options and control labels. The second generation added an extra 6 GB capacity option to the 4 GB capacity option and matched the color of the control labels to the iPod mini itself. The mini was eventually replaced by the iPod nano.

iPod shuffle (4 generations)

Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 12: A woman holds a new iPod Shuffle in front of a display of new iPod Nanos at an Apple media event September 12, 2006 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The iPod shuffle stood out for the non-screen design and focused on being lightweight and easy to use. In January 2005, the first generation featured a direct USB connection and a control wheel. It was a skinny device and looked like a stick of gum. The second generation shuffle shrunk to a small square but had a built-in clip. The third generation stood out for not having buttons. Instead, the shuffle was controlled by the headphone remote and had a menu "VoiceOver" option which reads back the title and song playing. The fourth and final version of the shuffle brought back the click wheel before being shut down.

iPod nano

Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 09: An ad shows colors of the new iPod Nano as Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during a special event September 9, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In September 2005, the iPod got even smaller. After the second generation of the iPod mini, Apple introduced the iPod nano. The smaller and thinner music player still featured the click wheel and color screen with the ability to hold over 1,000 songs in your pocket. The second generation nano doubled the music capacity yet got even smaller and offered more colors than black or white. This version of the iPod introduced the PRODUCT (RED) Special Edition iPod. Apple donated $10 of each sale to help fight HIV and AIDS in Africa.

The nano changed drastically in look and feel each year, from the third generation to the seventh and final version.The third generation became a stout and square iPod with the ability to play video on the wider screen. A return to the slender and rectangular shape came in the fourth generation as well as a taller screen, a new "shake to shuffle songs" feature and nine different colors. The fifth generation nano stood out for the first iPod to feature a video camera and microphone. This nano also had a taller screen and colorful anodized aluminum finishes, which were similar to the iPod classic.

With a similar look to the iPod shuffle, the sixth generation iPod nano replaced the click wheel with a touch screen, provided instant wear with a built-in clip and cut the size in half. The seventh and final generation returned to the biggest screen yet with a 2 and a half inch touch screen and a new home button. This nano also had side button controls for easy playback and built-in Bluetooth technology.

iPod touch

Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPod Touch is displayed during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on September 12, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The iPod touch provides users with an iPhone-like experience without cellular connection. Originally released in 2007 months after the first iPhone, the touch featured the first Wi-Fi iPod and the ability to go on Safari and YouTube. It could preview and buy music off the iTunes Store app. The second and third generations slightly differed from the first by the contoured look. The fourth generation featured a rear camera and a front-facing camera capable of using FaceTime along with a retina display screen. The fifth generation came in multiple colors beyond black or white with a 4 inch retina display.

The sixth and current iPod touch on the market features an eight megapixel camera and the A8 chip, the same as in the iPhone 6. The new touch is the only iPod still available for sale through Apple's main website.

Tech experts say the future of the iPod looks grim, and it doesn't seem Apple will be investing in iPods for much longer with the continuous switch to smartphones.

If you're ever wondering which iPod is yours, Apple Support can help identify your iPod model.

