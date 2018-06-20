Trademark hat stolen from popular wing joint in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A trademark straw cowboy hat adorned with feathers has been stolen from the family-owned restaurant Frankie's Wings & Things in Melbourne.

The hat was made a staple piece by Frankie Calabrese, otherwise known as the King of Wings. Frankie was well known in the community for his outgoing personality, great wings and of course, signature hat. When he died in 1999, his family inherited the iconic piece of headgear along with the wing joint.

Now, the hat is missing and his family wants to get it back.

“We are saddened and disappointed that someone would steal something symbolic and sentimental from our family’s business,” a member of Frankie's family wrote in a post on Facebook. “Please, please, if you know who took it or if you see it, please help us get it back.”

The Facebook post got a powerful reaction in the community and has been shared more than 600 times, according to the managers.

Manager Megan Marasco told News 6 partner Florida Today that no one is certain of the exact time the hat disappeared.

The hat was last seen on top of the bear-wolf, which is where it has sat for years.

"That hat is Frankie. The family is pretty upset," Marasco added.

According to Florida Today, everyone at the restaurant hopes the thief will confess and return the hat soon. However, a reward has also been posted for information that could lead to its return.

If you have information, visit Frankie's Wings & Things' Facebook page or call 321-255-7912.

