Triple murder suspect could testify as trial nears end

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One day after the prosecution rested its case, the Chuluota man accused of killing his family could testify in court.

On Tuesday, prosecutors used a firearms expert with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to try and prove their claim that the missing murder weapon may be tied to bullets they say Grant Amato planted near his parents and brother after he killed them, in what they say was an attempt to stage a murder-suicide.

Richard Ruth said three guns were found inside the home, but they were not used in the killings.

When explaining the bullets that prosecutors say Grant Amato placed, Ruth said, "Those projectiles were not fired from that firearm."

The defense questioned the expert's credibility in court and said the state has no proof.

Jennifer Sawyer said she lives near the Amato home and heard gunshots between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Her statement matches the timeline of when prosecutors say Grant Amato shot his brother, Cody Amato, after he killed his parents inside the family's Chuluota home.

"I heard them one right after the other and I know that it was less than five shots fired," said Sawyer. "That was strange to hear gunfire at that time of night. It had been dark for hours."

Forensic investigator said the night of the murders, there were at least 2 calls deleted from Chad Amato's phone. #GrantAmato trial. — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) July 29, 2019

Grant Amato watched in tears as the medical examiner showed pictures of his dead family members and explained their injuries.

The defense asked the judge for an acquittal and said the state has not provided any physical evidence. The judge denied that motion.

Cody Amato's girlfriend, Sloan Young, testified that Cody talked to his family members at the time that prosecutors said they were dead.

Detective said it appeared that someone in the home was trying to wipe Cody's iPhone around midnight on January 25th. Prosecutors say it was #GrantAmato after he killed his parents and older brother — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) July 29, 2019

It's still unclear whether Grant Amato will testify. The defense is still calling its witnesses.

