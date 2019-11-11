Report: Former Florida senator involved in fatal crash in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Florida senator was among one of the drivers who hit a pedestrian who was walking toward vehicles Monday morning, records show.

The pedestrian was standing in the roadway in the area of Pineda Causeway and Tropical Trail

around 6 a.m. when a Landrover SUV traveling westbound hit him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Michael Haridopolos, is a former state senator, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Troopers said Haridopolos changed lanes in order to avoid the man, but then the man moved into the path of the SUV.

A Ford Taurus, driven by a 57-year-old woman, also hit the man as he came to a final rest in the roadway, the crash report said.

Troopers said the unidentified man was walking along the causeway when he stepped into oncoming traffic. The two motorists involved attempted to avoid the man, according to Florida Today.

"He ran toward the vehicles. The drivers tried to avoid him. Neither driver is at fault," said Kim Montes, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol told Florida Today.

Haridopolos and the driver of the Ford Taurus were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

