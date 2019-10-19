Tropical Storm Nestor causes damage across state

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Parts of Central Florida and across the state are feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Nestor.

A tractor-trailer was picked up by a possible tornado along I-4 near Lakeland on Friday night. The semi tipped over and landed on an SUV in the next lane.

The drivers in the vehicle were leaving Disney World and heading to Sarasota. No one was seriously hurt.

Another driver on I-4 in Polk County captured video of possible hail and debris hitting their windshield.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is reporting extensive damage to Kathleen Middle School. Images show part of the roof was ripped off.

In Pinellas County, forecasts confirm an EF0 tornado hit a mobile home park in the city of Seminole. People who live there said the weather got bad quickly.

Strong winds damaged roofs and knocked down power poles.

George Sanders said he was outside on his patio five minutes before the storm rolled through.

"This tree went crazy. So I ran in the house, and I told my wife, 'Get in the tub,'" Sanders said. "We jumped in the tub, and just as we did, the carport came off behind my house."

Apalachicola in the Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning. Strong winds and storm surge were seen, causing dangerous conditions.

The Cape Coral Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook that showed extensive damage to buildings and vehicles. No injuries were reported.

