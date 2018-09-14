U.S. Rep. Darren Soto talks Puerto Rican housing crisis on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's been nearly a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and evacuees are still in limbo.

Hundreds of families who fled the island to the mainland are now scrambling to find a place to live after FEMA's temporary housing voucher program expired Friday.

"You have folks with nothing to return to," U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, said.

Soto, who represents Florida's 9th Congressional District, will appear on Sunday's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" to discuss the situation and why he's frustrated with how President Donald Trump responded to the nearly $100 billion disaster.

"Senator Bill Nelson and I put forward a disaster housing assistance program bill -- the same bill used in other disasters like Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy -- that provided leases for up to a year and half," Soto said. "It was a shame that President Trump and the Senate literally opposed this bill when Nelson put it on the floor. It didn't have to be this way."

The interview was taped after President Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that nearly 3,000 Americans in Puerto Rico did not die in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Soto also took to Twitter to respond to the president's claim.

"Mr. President: We had nearly 3,000 Americans die in Puerto Rico due to your slow, failed response to Hurricane Maria," he tweeted. "And you dance on the their graves to disguise your tragic incompetence."

The one-term Democratic congressman will also discuss his primary win over Alan Grayson, the ongoing water crises in Florida and immigration.

