Veterans to receive free admission to Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Veteran's Day, the Orlando Science Center has extended free admission to all active and former military personnel.

From Nov. 1 till Nov. 17, veterans can join the center's 670,000 annual visitors and experience 11 interactive exhibits, theaters and seasonal offerings.

Not a veteran yourself? If you are planning to visit with a veteran, you will receive 50% off your daily admission.

A special wreath ceremony to honor those who fought for our country will be held Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. by the Science Center in partnership with Lockheed Martin. Located at the Red Tails Monument outside the center, visitors can experience a bugler performing the classic military song, "Taps."

"Everyone at Orlando Science Center is grateful for the service of our veterans," Vice President of Marketing Jeff Stanford said. "We wanted to honor their dedication and acknowledge the sacrifice that their families have made in support of them fulfilling their duty to our country, which is why we have offered free admission to veterans and a discount to their families for several years, thanks to the support of our corporate partner Lockheed Martin."

