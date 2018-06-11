Watch: Horrific video shows man thrown from car after crashing into toll plaza

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Newly released video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a man driving a Cadillac slams into a toll booth plaza in St. Cloud and a passenger goes flying from the car.

According to the crash report, the 23-year-old Steven driver was heading north on State Road 91 the morning of June 3 and was approaching the toll booth on State Road 91 when he didn't slow down in time and crashed into lane 13.

[Warning: Video may be considered graphic]

After the crash, a 25-year-old man, who had been one of four passengers inside the car, went flying from the car and landed on the ground of the neighboring toll lane, next to another vehicle that was stopped to pay.

The driver and other three passengers exited the crashed car after its engine burst into flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver was cited for careless driving and, according to the report, was believed to be asleep or fatigued at the time of the crash. The crash took place shortly after 7 a.m.

The man who was thrown from the car, as well as the other occupants, did survive the crash. The extent of his injuries was not known.

According to the report, neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to have played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.