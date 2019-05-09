Video shows K-9 chomping on grand theft suspect's leg after pursuit

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Video released from the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday shows a K-9 chomping down on a grand theft suspect's calf then violently shaking its head back and forth as the man cries out in pain.

Deputies said the bite came after Daniel Eugene Bolden fled from a traffic stop in a stolen Ford F-150 on April 30.

Dashcam video shows deputies speeding after Bolden on Northwest 100th Street, chasing the suspect for about seven minutes before using stop sticks to puncture three of his tires, forcing him to pull over.

Deputies said they yelled for Bolden to surrender or else they would release K-9 Duder, but video shows Bolden hopping over a fence he crashed into and running to a wooded area.

About two minutes later, Duder caught up with the suspect.

"Get the dog off me, ahh," Bolden yelled while his leg was clenched between Duder's teeth, according to the video.

Deputies were able to get the K-9 to release its grip shortly thereafter.

"Moral of the story: Don’t run…Air-One will find you and the K-9s will catch you," the Marion County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Bolden is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, burglary, grand theft auto and petit theft.

