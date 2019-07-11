WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for convicted murderer Scott Nelson

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury on Thursday will continue to deliberate the fate of Scott Nelson, who was found guilty of murder in the death of Winter Park caretaker Jennifer Fulford.

Nelson was convicted June 28, and he could face the death penalty.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, Nelson took the stand on two different occasions and said he wanted to receive the death penalty.

"I am a homicidal maniac," Nelson said at one point.

