WATCH News 6 Now: Standoff in Orlando enters 15th hour; '13 Reasons Why' controversy continues

Standoff continues

More than 15 hours after a standoff between Orlando police and a man accused of holding four children hostage and shooting an officer, police are still working to convince the man to come out, officials say. Get an update on the scene and find out how community leaders are reacting to the incident.

Toll both crash

Horrific video shows the moment a car crashed into a toll booth on State Road 91. Watch the terrifying incident caught on camera.

Seminole County shooting

One person was shot during an apparent burglary in Oviedo and ran to a nearby gas station for help. Get an update on the investigation.

Gator halts plane

Why did the gator cross the runway? We don't know, but it did hold passengers up on a plane at Orlando International Airport. Get a look at the gator that stopped runway traffic.

North Korea summit

A historical moment is set to take place between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un during a summit with North Korea. Read more about what's expected to take place during the meeting.

Child grazed by bullet

A 9-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet while riding in a truck on I-95. Get a check on the child's condition and hear what family members are saying about the incident.

Jellyfish stings

More than 500 people were treated for jellyfish stings Sunday in Volusia County, which is bound to happen when hanging on Florida beaches. If it does, here's how you should treat them.

'13 Reasons Why'

As the debate over the controversial Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" continues, News 6 spoke to experts about their thoughts on the show. Find out what they had to say.

Netflix hits

Anyone with downtime this summer will probably check Netflix for something to get hooked on. Look no further -- check out this list of 10 things you should be watching on the streaming site.

IHOB?

IHOP is now IHOB and the Internet is going crazy over the change. Kiss the pancakes goodbye and find out what the "B" stands for in the new acronym.

Squirrely theft

A hangry squirrel had no regrets after taking off with a pack of M&Ms from a shop at one of Disney's parks. See the video of the moment the squirrel carried out its theft at Magic Kingdom.

