Weird News

Do you hear Yanny or Laurel? Debate takes over Internet

Audio clip creates havoc among listeners

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you hear what I hear?  Nope.

Much like the blue or gold dress debate that owned the Internet a few years ago, there's a new topic taking the world by storm: "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

The dilemma stems from a computer-generated audio clip, with some hearing the word "Laurel" in a deep male voice and others hearing "Yanny" in a higher-pitch.

The topic first surfaced on Reddit and was later posted on Twitter.

For the record, the musician Yanni says he's certain which name it is.

Let us know what you hear by commenting at the bottom of this story.

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.