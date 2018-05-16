Do you hear Yanny or Laurel? Debate takes over Internet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you hear what I hear? Nope.

Much like the blue or gold dress debate that owned the Internet a few years ago, there's a new topic taking the world by storm: "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

The dilemma stems from a computer-generated audio clip, with some hearing the word "Laurel" in a deep male voice and others hearing "Yanny" in a higher-pitch.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The topic first surfaced on Reddit and was later posted on Twitter.

For the record, the musician Yanni says he's certain which name it is.

I only hear Yanni ;) hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX — Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018

