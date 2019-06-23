Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a woman after she left the scene of a fatal crash.

Lisa Ekstrom, 48, was driving on U.S. 1 on Saturday night.

As Ekstrom drove toward the intersection of High Point Road, Bobby Griffis, 47, was riding his bicycle across U.S. 1.

Troopers say the bicycle did not have any head or tail lights.

Ekstrom hit Griffis on his bicycle, then fled the scene, troopers said.

Griffis died of injuries he suffered in the crash.

A witness followed Eskrom and reported the crash to 911.

A Brevard County deputy pulled Eskrom over after Eskrom was leaving a gas station.

Troopers arrested Eskrom and charged her with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

