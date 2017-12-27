Woman killed while trying to cross busy road, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A woman died after a Jeep hit her while she was trying to walk across a road, Apopka police say.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday along Orange Blossom Trail near Century Lane. Police have not released the woman's name.
The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene. Police are still investigating.
