Woman sexually assaulted while boyfriend held at gunpoint during carjacking, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was sexually assaulted early Monday while her boyfriend was held at gunpoint during a carjacking in Orlando, according to police.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Summerfield Apartments on Kirkman Road.

According to police, the woman and her boyfriend were approached by two masked gunmen, one of whom stole the couple's white 2011 Prius, police said.

The other gunman sexually assaulted the woman while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint before running away, police said.

Officials have not released a detailed description of the culprits, who were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and pants. One of them wore glasses, police said.

No other details, including the woman's condition and whether her boyfriend was injured, have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.