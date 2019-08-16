Woman's shopping spree funded by missing purse stolen at Orlando Airport, affidavit shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 32-year-old Orlando woman is accused of going on a big shopping spree with stolen credits found in a missing purse left at the Orlando International Airport, according to Orange County court records.

Leslie Marie Garcia has been charged with fraudulent use of credit cards, unlawful possession of stolen credit cards and larceny.

Court records show the victim left her purse on a tram at the Orlando International Airport around 5 p.m. Aug. 1.

The victim told investigators her purse contained four credit cards and a gold bracelet valued over $500, court records show.

Around 6:55 p.m. the victim told investigators she was getting notifications of fraudulent use of her TJ Maxx Mastercard at a Walmart for $462.51, court records show.

The next day, the victim got notifications of fraudulent use of her stolen Capital One card was used at five different locations:

A Ross store, with charge of $494.87

Famous Footwear, with charge of $376.91

New China Restaurant, with charge of $44.37

GameStop, with a charge of $276.88

Wawa, with a charge of $108.97

Court records show her stolen Capital One card was alose used at:

GameStop, twice, for a total of $763.15

Dunkin' Donuts, with a charge of $26.05

Marshalls, with a charge of $242.24

The suspect is also accused of trying to use one of the cards at Panera, but the card was declined, court records show.

Surveillance videos show Garcia at five of the stores.

The victim told investigators no one had permission to use her cards.

On Aug. 15, investigators said Garcia admitted to officers to finding and using the stolen credit cards, court records show.

