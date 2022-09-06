New Zealand boy finds giant earthworm in backyard

A boy in New Zealand had one of the best days of his life after he discovered a giant earthworm in his back yard.

Barnaby Dominga, 9, found it at the bottom of his family’s garden in Christchurch.

While his mom considered the earthworm “the stuff of nightmares,” Barnaby was delighted.

The boy said he likes learning about “weird animals” and described the worm as feeling cold and squishy.

After his dad took his photo with the worm, they put it back into the garden.

One expert said it appears to be a species of native earthworm, but a close examination would be needed to identify an individual specimen.

