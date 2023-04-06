Feelin’ a little crazy 🤪

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida happenings!

It’s felt like a whirlwind of a week so far (yes, I know it’s almost over), but I’ve been nonstop since last Friday with no real break. So, I’m just a tiny little bit tired!

I’m looking forward to the fun in store this weekend, but I’m also looking forward to Saturday morning when I can sleep in without an alarm 🥱.

And there is a lot of fun to be had!

Here’s what we have brewing for this weekend 😉

(Creative City Project, Adam Sliger)

I know what you’re thinking: “What am I looking at?” 🤔

Well, sit back and relax. Imagine you’re listening to an orchestra playing tranquil and peaceful music while snuggled up with a blanket and pillow. What if I told you you really don’t need to imagine it and you can buy tickets to do just that? 🎻

Orlando’s Creative City Project is hosting its Re:Charge orchestral event this weekend and next weekend.

Tickets are still available for purchase. Click here to learn more.

(Pixabay)

Ocala’s Brick City Beer and Wine Festival is back!

The annual festival is bringing over 30 beer and wine vendors 🍷.

In addition to beer and wine sampling, there will be a Kids’ Soda Saloon, craft vendors and a Battle of the Bands.

Click here to check out the food vendors and for tickets.

Other happenings:

Beer, bears, oh my 🍺: Brews Around the Zoo is bringing live music and over 30 beers for attendees to sample at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. Click here for all you need to know.

‘Cowagbunga’ 🌊: Care to see dogs catch some waves? The East Coast Dog Surfing Festival is happening in Cocoa Beach. With different contests and lessons, it’s sure to be a good time. Click here for the full schedule.

Book festival 🕮: The Historic Cocoa Village is taking families on a journey, physically and with the words of a children’s book. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the literary day of fun will take children and parents on a walk through the village and end with an opportunity to meet the author or purchase the book featured in the event. Click here for more info.

That’s all from me!

Send any photos or events coming up you’d like to see in the newsletter, by emailing me here.

Talk to you all next week,

- Brenda