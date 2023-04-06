Beer, bears, oh my: Central Florida Zoo event features over 30 craft brews, live music

SANFORD, Fla. – Brews Around the Zoo is bringing live music and over 30 beers for attendees to sample on Saturday at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.
The spring event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Some of the breweries offering samples at the event include:
- Sanford Brewing Company
- Blue Springs Brewing
- Wop’s Hops Brewing Company
There will be seltzer and wine tastings available as well.
Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
There will also be light-up mugs available to commemorate the event.
Several ticket options are available for purchase, including an early-access ticket and VIP.
Click here to purchase tickets.
