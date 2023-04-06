Beer, bears, oh my: Central Florida Zoo event features over 30 craft brews, live music

SANFORD, Fla. – Brews Around the Zoo is bringing live music and over 30 beers for attendees to sample on Saturday at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

The spring event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Some of the breweries offering samples at the event include:

Sanford Brewing Company

Blue Springs Brewing

Wop’s Hops Brewing Company

There will be seltzer and wine tastings available as well.

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

There will also be light-up mugs available to commemorate the event.

Several ticket options are available for purchase, including an early-access ticket and VIP.

Click here to purchase tickets.

