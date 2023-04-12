🤖Robo ripoffs!

Hello, it’s Mike Holfeld with another edition of the Make Ends Meet newsletter.

First up, Schemes and ripoffs

The folks at Transaction Network Services tell me we are seeing a big surge in IRS “robocall and robotext scammers” as we get closer tax filing day, which has been extended to April 18 this year.

TNS investigative data shows Florida residents were hit with 100, 731 tax-related robocalls two weeks ago and the calls and texts will keep coming, all designed to steal your personal information.

Remember, the IRS will never ask for bank account information over the phone.

New flight destinations in Melbourne

Avelo Airlines is offering exclusive nonstop service from Melbourne Orlando International Airport, with special pricing of $29 one-way.

Avelo tells me it will begin twice-weekly nonstop service to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 21, and service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on Mondays and Fridays starting June 23. Both routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

New jobs coming to Orlando

International Insulation Products, an industry leader in reflective insulation manufacturing, will cut the ribbon on its new Orlando corporate headquarters this week.

The company recently relocated from Atlanta, and IIP tells me it is investing about $350,000 into its new, 40,000-square-foot facility located at 8695 Transport Drive. The company says it will add about 22 jobs by the end of the year.

Lotto update

We are continuing to hear from lottery winners who discover their cash prizes are held by the Department of Economic Opportunity for possible unemployment overpayments.

Imagine going to the local lottery office to cash a $10,000 scratch-off prize only to be told you owe the DEO money, so there’s no prize for you.

A man from Venice, Florida, had that exact moment. He called me and what do you think happened? I’ll have his story next Tuesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here to help

Remember, if you have an unemployment or consumer issue, just email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words Make Ends Meet, along with your issue, to 407-676-7428.