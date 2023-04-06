75º

LIVE

Local News

Melbourne Orlando International Airport to make ‘exciting announcement’

ClickOrlando.com will stream event live at top of this story

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Melbourne, Travel, Melbourne Orlando International Airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport is promising an “exciting announcement.”

The airport will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to make the announcement.

A tweet from the airport shows the outline of a plane, but officials have not released any details about the topic of conversation.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email