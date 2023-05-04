Yes, you’re seeing that correctly 👀

Looks like something out of a creepy circus, huh? Well, that’s exactly what that is from. But we’ll get into that a bit later.

(Picnik)

We all know what day it is tomorrow.

It’s Friday! OK but for real, it’s Cinco De Mayo 🥳!

The day lining up with the weekend is a cause for celebration in and of itself, like come on.

From dancing, live music, to drink deals, there’s something for everyone. Click here to check out some of the big events and deals.

And while you’re here, be sure to check out these five facts and things to know about Cinco de Mayo.

(Cirque Italia Team)

Remember the photo you had to witness when you opened this newsletter?

Well, it wasn’t just to make you question everything 😱.

Paranormal Cirque is back starting today and making stops in Central Florida this week, with a one-of-a-kind production featuring “death-defying stunts, creepy creatures and haunting performances.”

Prepare to witness zombies, vampires and ghosts in aerial performances and more 🧛. But, warning, children ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 in order to get into the show.

Click here for dates, tickets and more information you need to know.

Other happenings:

🌌 National Space Day: National Space Day, an out-of-this-world celebration, is this week and is always celebrated on the first Friday in May. But hey – why limit yourself to one day? News 6 has you covered with these upcoming space events in Central Florida. Just click here to check it out!

🥓 Bacon, Bourbon & Blues: No, seriously. This Oviedo event will include bourbon and food sampling with admission. Be sure to get your tickets here.

🦸 Free Comic Book Day! From horror to action to romance and more, there are a variety of comic books for anyone’s interests — for freeeeeeee. On Free Comic Book Day this Saturday, specialty shops give away books for free to anyone who comes in. Click here to find the closest one near you and the selection for this year’s giveaway.

🤤 Cuban Sandwich Festival: This Sunday in Kissimmee, people will witness restaurants compete for the best Cuban sandwich and attempt to make the biggest Cuban sandwich in the world. Click here for more info.

