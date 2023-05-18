A peaceful sight 💛

What I would give to be at the beach right now 🌊.

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Shout out to PinIt! user Barbara Ann S. for sharing this beautiful view at New Smyrna Beach. I grew up with the Gulf of Mexico right in my backyard (any Naples people here? ✋), so the beach has always been a place of solitude and a place I go to for peace.

And that’s exactly what this photo gives me: peace. I’m planning a beach trip in a couple weeks, so this has me looking forward to that even more now!

You can share your photos with us too! Anything and everything can be posted on our PinIt! page. Especially any Central Florida Happenings 😉.

And speaking of New Smyrna Beach, let’s get into what’s happening this weekend ⤵️.

(Pixabay)

“Jazz is conflict and it’s compromise, and it’s new every time. It’s brand new every night. It’s very, very exciting.”

And if you know where this quote is from, consider us besties.

“La La Land” is one of my favorite movies, so any time I get to write about jazz, you should know I’m 100% thinking about Ryan Gosling and Chicken On A Stick 🤪.

The 21st New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival is back, bringing over a dozen bands to downtown 🎺🎷. It kicks off tomorrow, but a lot of the fun is on Saturday. Click here for what you need to know.

(Pixabay)

Ales, lagers, IPAs, stouts, you name it and you’ll find it at the Beer ‘Merica and Beyond craft beer festival in Orlando this weekend.

I’m not sure if it’ll be better than the home-brewed beer my grandpa likes to make, but it’s likely definitely up there 🍻.

Try a few brews, listen to music and munch on some tasty treats from food trucks hanging out at the event.

Oh, and be sure to dress your best in patriotic gear. You’ll be entered for a chance to win your favorite beer for a YEAR 🤯.

Click here for tickets and to check out the full beer lineup.

Other happenings:

🤘 Welcome to Rockville: Are you ready to ____ and _____? The four-day Welcome to Rockville festival started today! If you are subscribed to our Florida Foodie newsletter, you’ll already know the man, the myth, the LEGEND will be there! Oh, and the Florida Foodie himself, Thomas Mates. You can buy daily passes to spend a day rockin’ out and you can also enjoy other experiences. Click here for what you need to know.

🎭 The Orlando Fringe Festival is back: Featuring a City Beautiful theme, the festival will have more than 2,000 ticketed performances, a free outdoor concert stage, activities for artists and children, the infamous Beer Tent and food trucks and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know.

🐊 Gatorpalooza! First of all, anyone who wants to climb into giant inflatable Zorb balls and race through a real swamp swarming with giant alligators is for sure brave. And you could see it for yourself. Gatorland will host its 4th annual Gatorpalooza event this weekend, with live music, food and craft vendors and cool games. Click here for all you need to know.

What are you planning for your weekend? Let me know by messaging me!

Have any ideas for an event I could feature? Email me the deets here.

See y’all next week,

- Brenda