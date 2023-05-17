83º

Beer ‘Merica and Beyond: Orlando craft beer festival brings live music, food trucks, more

Festival coming to Gaston Edwards Park in Ivanhoe Village

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ales, lagers, IPAs, stouts, you name it and you’ll find it at the Beer ‘Merica and Beyond craft beer festival in Orlando this weekend.

The festival is taking place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village.

Some of the breweries participating in the event include Ivanhoe Park Brewing, New Holland Brewing and Motorworks Brewing.

There will also be a couple bands performing.

Don’t fret, there will be delicious food options when you get hungry. One of the food providers is Cholo Dogs, whose operator was featured on News 6′s Florida Foodie podcast earlier this year. Cholo Dogs serves Mexican-inspired hot dogs.

And if you dress your best in patriotic gear, you’ll be entered for a chance to win your favorite beer for a year.

Click here for tickets and to check out the full beer lineup.

