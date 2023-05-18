‘Gatorpalooza’ returning to Gatorland this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun times are expected this weekend at the “Alligator Capital of the World.”

Beginning May 20 and 21, Gatorland will host its 4th annual Gatorpalooza event. Included with park admission, the event will feature live music, specialty food and craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog team and, of course, all the alligators and other animals.

“We are so excited to host our Gatorpalooza festival again for the 4th year, and roll out Gatorland’s unique style of fun and excitement during this special weekend event,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “Gatorland is filled with more alligators than any other attraction in Florida, but it’s also filled with crazy “Florida-Style Entertainment,” too! Now you can see both in action with our 3rd Annual Florida Man Challenge!”

On Saturday, guests can watch as the park’s brave and somewhat crazy competitors climb into giant inflatable Zorb balls and race through a real swamp swarming with giant alligators.

Florida residents get half-off daily admissions at just $16.50, plus tax. Children ages 3-12 pay $11.50, plus tax and seniors 60 and over pay $15.99, plus tax rather than $31.98. Gatorland said all adults must provide proof of Florida residency when purchasing admission tickets at the gate.

Click here for more information about Gatorland and its Gatorpalooza event.

