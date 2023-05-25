🌀One week until hurricane season

Hurricane season outlook 2023

The last thing I want to do is raise anxiety levels coming off of an awful year last year. Hey guys, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you.

There is going to be a battle between the great hurricane-limiting factor El Niño and the jet fuel that is an extremely warm Atlantic. Earlier today, NOAA released its outlook on the 2023 hurricane season.

Earlier today, NOAA released its outlook on the 2023 hurricane season.

Here we will break down the science and meteorology of tropical weather.



What a wet week! ☂️

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. It’s crazy how much rain we racked up in just about seven days across the area. The most impressive stat is in Orange County, with Orlando getting 6.35 inches of rain in the last week. Orlando had only picked up 4.53 inches over the span of four and a half months before the wet week!



And although the weather was inconvenient, it was extremely beneficial. And that was obvious with our updated drought monitor, which was released today!

⚡Another lightning death in Florida ⚡

A Deltona construction worker died earlier this week after being struck while working on a roof.

This is the fourth lightning death reported in the U.S. this year and the second report in Florida.

Hey there Insiders, it's meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you. I write a lot about lightning and unfortunately about lightning deaths. Did you know Florida is ranked as the deadliest state for lightning? We break down the statistics even more.

One more thing because our entire PinPoint Weather team cares about your safety, remember these two sayings in regards to thunder and lightning:

“When thunder roars, head indoors” and “If you see it, flee it.” Stay safe and weather aware!

From another stormy week to a better Memorial Day weekend ☀️

Here we go again! Hey, Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. We seem to be in a bit of a pattern, don’t ya think?

Wow! What a week we’ve had. I mean, we needed the rain but not so much the storms. In fact, now that we’re headed into Memorial Day weekend, we could use a break! RIGHT?

We had a couple of crazy weather days. One person even died from a lightning strike on Monday.

Last week, we had heavy downpours but dried out a little for part of the weekend.

We will still have some rain chances for this holiday weekend. The good news? After a stormy week, things are going to finally calm down within the next couple of days.

Click here for more on the weekend forecast just in time for Memorial Day.