🥵 Sweating our faces off 🥵

From needing to build the Ark to blazing HEAT!

Be careful what you wish for, right? Hey, Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

I know you probably got tired (REAL FAST) of all that rain last week. Many friends on Facebook and in emails were saying ENOUGH with all the rain every day!

It rained morning AND night! I even said at one point it was time to build the Ark! Especially in Ocala with the flooding! Well, what a difference a week makes.

We went from extreme rain to extreme heat! All this week, temperatures have felt like the triple digits. We’ve had heat advisories for parts of Central Florida and feels-like temperatures between 105 degrees to 110 degrees!

Heading into the weekend, rain chances increase and the heat sticks around. Click here for your weekend forecast.

The UV index will be ... but what does it mean? ☀️

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Michelle Morgan (the newest member on the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team). Now, lately it’s been HOT! It’s summer and people are finding ways to stay cool. Either going to the beach, pool or just not going outside. But if you plan on being outside, it’s important to understand how the sun affects you.

The ultraviolet index, better known as the UV index, is a scale used by everyone to understand the ultraviolet risk for that day so you know how to protect yourself accordingly.

Now, you’ll always hear us talk about the UV index, but what exactly is it and why should you care? Well in short, our beautiful bright sun gives off harmful ultraviolet rays and enough exposure to them can cause harmful effects short-term and long-term. Whew! But there are many ways you can protect yourself.

Click here to read more about what the numbers actually mean and how you can protect yourself.

Just keep it cool 😎

The heat is obviously top of mind for everyone in Central Florida, with those feels-like temperatures soaring more than 100 degrees! Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos.

As Floridians, we have a special power when it comes to dealing with the heat, but we are not invincible to the extreme heat we are currently experiencing.

(Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic)

We had a few viewers and readers reach out asking us to break down the signs and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Click here to read more about it and what medical experts advise you should do in case you or someone you know becomes sick.

Best rule of thumb is to try and keep yourself as cool as possible, but that could put a real strain on your AC and especially your wallet. Check out these six easy or inexpensive ways to cool down your house this summer.

Forecasting Change: Sweltering summer nights

Hey Insiders, this is chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells with this week’s story on Forecasting Change. We’re going to take a look at what our warming planet and what it means to our overnight lows.

Average summer nights in 2021 and 2022 rank as the two warmest on record for the contiguous U.S.

Click here to read more on why our nights will continue to trend warm.

⚡ Does the heat generate lightning? ⚡

You may have heard of heat lightning before, but it’s not what you might think it is. What’s up, guys? Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. Heat lightning is a thing in name alone, but heat does not actually create the lightning.

If you’ve seen lightning but didn’t hear thunder, then you have seen heat lightning.

Click here to read more about what heat lightning is and isn’t.

🥵 700-degree hypothermal vents, or as some like to call it, home 🏡

I know it’s been hot, but can you imagine living in 700-degree heat? Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you. No, I haven’t lost my mind ... yet 😂.

(NOAA)

Listen, we couldn’t survive anywhere near that kind of heat, but did you know there are animals that call this home? That’s right I am back with another crazy weather story.

Oh, did I mention this “home” is actually around a volcanic hot spring under the sea? 👀 Of course, there had to be a twist! I was fascinated. I mean, not even SpongeBob SquarePants could live in a pineapple under the sea in that kind of heat, but life thrives around these hot springs AKA hypothermal vents.

To read more about what a hypothermal vent is and what creatures live there, be sure to click here. Trust me it’s a lot “cooler” than you think!