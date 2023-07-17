Our Roots: Summer Edition

The month of July continues to heat up including the outdoor temperatures. With record-breaking heat — communities have teamed up to provide those in need with some relief.

CENTRAL FLORIDA FESTIVALS TO CELEBRATE OUR ROOTS

There are two festivals celebrating other cultures happening in Central Florida this month!

The first is Summertoberfest — a lively event with music, food and beer. This event celebrating German culture occurs every Saturday until Sept. 2 at Krush Brau Park in Kissimmee.

The second is Sunset at the Zoo: Black & African Cultural Celebration. There will be vendors, food trucks, music and themed crafts and activities at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford on July 28.

HEAT PREVENTION FIRST AID KITS

‘Heat Stress” first aid kits will be distributed to Orlando churches and neighborhoods. Included in the kits are cold packs, thermometers, electrolyte mix and portable mini fans. Leaders say their goal is to help prevent heat-related deaths in communities lacking resource distribution equity.

For more on how heat impacts your body, click here.

Heat Impacts Climate Central

BLACK BUSINESS MONTH PREVIEW

Join us next month to celebrate Black Business Month in Central Florida. In the past, we’ve covered stories such as the first Black female entrepreneur to secure a license to sell Disney apparel, a Christmas tree delivery business and a businesswoman who runs a shoe business for plus-size women. Stay tuned for more stories about our awesome Black business owners!

Thank you for spending your time with us for the Summer Edition of Our Roots newsletter. If you have heat-related events or want to submit a story idea, feel free to reach out to Vic Price VPrice@wkmg.com or Brianna Ellis bellis@wkmg.com