Lower Rain Chances, Anyone?

☔A front, the sea breezes and more summer heat! 🌡

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

After a pretty stormy week, get ready for more of the same! Well, not exactly. Rain chances will taper off a little bit heading into the weekend with a slightly lower coverage of storms.

We had several days during the week with heavy downpours that added up fast. The threat of flooding has been a real concern.

We even saw a front to our North that stalled out! Of course, our Summer sea breezes fought it out to fire up some strong wind gusts.

Now expect more of our typical summer sea breeze storms into the weekend.

🌞All the beautiful colors come after the rain☔

Ever sit and enjoy a sunset or sunrise and the colors seem super vibrant? There's a reason and it has to do with rain. Hey there Insiders! It's meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you. You may or may not know this, but I am a sunset fanatic. I enjoy taking pictures of Mother Nature in all her glory during the golden hour. I specifically choose times when storms move out just in time to wrap up the evening with a super vibrant sunset.

🥵Two Records Thousands Of Miles Apart🌡️

I thought this was interesting. What's up, everyone, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. Both the northernmost U.S. town and southernmost U.S. point in the Lower 48 saw their hottest month ever. Not just July, all the months!

All of that heat in South Florida has led to record hot water temperatures around the Keys and South Florida. Not only is this having catastrophic impacts on Florida’s coral, but this would be terrible if a tropical system moved through this water. We are keeping our fingers crossed for sure. Thankfully, there’s nothing brewing out there.

🌀August is here, and that means that we’re approaching the peak of hurricane season 🌀

Hurricane season begins on June 1 lasting through Nov. 30. So far, for the year (2023) it’s been the fourth most active season since 1851. Hi y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about what to expect as approach the peak of hurricane season.

As of Aug. 3, 2023, we’ve seen one unnamed subtropical storm and four named storms with one that strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

Named Storms Tropical August

Now that we’re in August, climatologically speaking, usually there is an uptick in tropical activity lasting through early-October. But why? The chances are better for tropical systems to get going quickly because the oceans are hot, and by the way, they’re already above normal for the season.

The Saharan dust season slowly ends and upper-level winds become less hostile. There's also another factor to consider, El Niño.