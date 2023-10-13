‘Eclipsing’ into ‘fall’ this weekend

Partial solar eclipse visible from Central Florida ☀️

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Central Florida won’t witness the main event, you’ll still be able to see the moon take a “bite” out of the sun tomorrow, Oct. 14. In order to view this event, you need approved protective eyewear.

Do not look directly at the sun during this event.

Toward the end of this story, you can find a DIY project to protect your eyes if you don’t have the correct eyewear. Click here to read more.

Quieter, drier weather heading our way this weekend

Well, it was certainly a busy 24 hours across Central Florida on Thursday, but some much cooler changes arrive this weekend.

Hi y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about the nicer weather on the way.

Click here to check out the full forecast for this weekend and next week. Spoiler alert, it’s going to feel like fall again.

Tornado outbreak across Central Florida 🌪️

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos.

Yesterday brought a tornado outbreak across parts of Central Florida. This included three tornado touchdowns. One in Crystal River, another in Clearwater/Dunedin and one in Palm Coast. All of them officially confirmed as EF-2 tornadoes with winds of 115 mph. Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported, but a big clean up is underway.

Yesterday we brought you live video of what our news teams saw when they arrived. Click here to see yesterday’s live “Talk to Tom” with Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells giving a behind the scenes look at the Flagler tornado damage.

Unfortunately, with a strengthening El Nino pattern in place through the winter season, additional severe weather outbreaks will be possible as cold fronts move into the area. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explains why El Niño favors stronger storms across Central Florida. Click here to read more on that, and how El Niño will impact our temperatures too.

🤔 What makes a storm severe? ⚠️

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you. The last couple of days have been busy in the weather department. We’ve had severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings with all the tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

I know it seems like summer with this type of weather, but severe thunderstorms can happen even in the cooler months. So, what makes one storm severe and not the other?

Click here to read more on what the NWS looks for in a storm to determine if it’s a severe warned storm or not.