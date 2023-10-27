Testing... is this thing on?

Just like any show, there can be some technical difficulties.

I’m News 6 Producer, Brooke Savage, the new Setting the Stage newsletter writer.

Last week, I sent out my very first email, but some friends and family informed me they didn’t get it!

Hopefully everything goes through this time, because there’s a lot happening this weekend, which is also the weekend before Halloween!

🧛 Vampires and... pirates? 🏴‍☠️

'Pirates Dinner Adventure' transforming into 'Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises' for shows through Oct. 31 (Orlando Dinner Entertainment)

This weekend, it’s your last chance to catch “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises.” It’s a Halloween twist on Orlando Dinner Entertainment’s “Pirates Dinner Adventure.” The story follows the notorious Captain Sebastian the Black and his pirate crew of vampires as they search for Sulzana’s Eye, a cursed necklace that will allow them to walk around in the daylight. The show invites the audience to stop them before they get to the necklace, featuring aerial artistry, swordplay, stunts, and dynamic duels. If you’re looking for something different and Halloween-y this weekend, this is a great family-friendly show. We posted ticket information here.

😱Choose your experience: Happy Frights or Haunting Nights? 👻

Happy Frights will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens from late September to Oct. 31 on select dates. (Creative City Project)

At Leu Gardens, you have the option to choose your Halloween immersive experience. It’s the last weekend to go, with it wrapping up on Oct. 31. For what to expect, click here. News 6 morning anchor and insider guide, Crystal Moyer, also had a chance to check out the event and get an inside look. Not an insider? It’s free to join. We recently caught up with the Creative City Project Founder and Artistic Director, Cole NeSmith, about what it takes to put on these elaborate immersive events. He tells us they are so extensive, they are on a 15-month timeline with more than 1,000 people involved in the projects!

Behind the scenes with Creative City Project as they work on elements from “El Dia de Muertos,” part of the "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" events (Creative City Project)

💀 Meet some of your some of your favorite horror actors at Spooky Empire

Actor Andrew Robinson was director of the USC School of Theatre's MFA in Acting program for several years, and also taught at the school. (University of Southern California School of Theatre)

Digital Editor, Christie Zizo, had the chance to speak with actor Andrew Robinson. You may recognize him from “Hellraiser” — you know, where he skinned his brother and then wore the skin like a suit. I just shuttered as I wrote that sentence. Robinson will be joining a long list of well-known horror actors at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Spooky Empire gets started at noon today and runs through Sunday. Robinson talked to Christie about being an actor in scary movies, his career, and his motivation for his roles. She also posted the link for more information on Spooky Empire. Find it all here.

🎶 What’s happening in show biz

👩‍🦰 Tonight - Sunday: I think you’re gonna like it here, check out ‘Annie The Musical’ at the Dr. Phillips Center. I had the chance to speak with Avery Hope, who plays the orphan, Pepper. She’s also the understudy for Annie, and you can catch her playing Annie at tomorrow’s matinee. She talked about the auditioning process, life on the road, and working with Bailey, a poodle-mix who plays Annie’s dog, Sandy. See my story, ticket information, and when the show will be back in Central Florida, here.

👢 Tomorrow: Country music star Justin Moore will be at the King Center in Melbourne for The You, Me, & Whiskey Tour. Click here for ticket information.

✈ Tomorrow and Sunday: A show in the sky! The Orlando Air Show will be at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. It will feature the Thunderbirds as well as the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and Navy F-18 Rhino Demo Team. To see who’s flying and for special viewing options, click here.

🕷 Nov. 2 - 4: They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addam’s Family School Edition – A New Musical is coming to Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Click here for information. While we’re on the topic of creepy and spooky, did you know the Garden Theatre is apparently haunted?

That’s a wrap for this week’s Setting the Stage newsletter.

If you have a show, exhibit, or artist you want to tell me about or feature, please, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at bsavage@wkmg.com

You can also reach out to me to confirm you at least got this email, as we work through the technical difficulties. 😅

This newsletter goes out every other Friday, so I’ll see you in two weeks.

I hope you have a great Halloween!

- Brooke 🎭