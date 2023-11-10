Chances Growing For A Caribbean Storm

If you’ve been following Tropics Watch, the area highlighted by the National Hurricane Center shouldn’t come as surprise.

It has looked for sometime that an anomalous area of rising motion, needed for storm development would move back into our basin late in October and again in November. This potential disturbance is the result of that.

We had an in depth conversation on Monday’s edition of Tropics Watch LIVE. Click here if you missed it.

Now the question mark. Does this thunderstorm activity develop and if it does where does it go.

The GFS is the most aggressive and fastest at developing this disturbance. This model has a bias in this part of the world in doing that.

With that being said it has been consistent and other reliable models, EURO and Canadian have also been showing development. We also have a concrete reason, anomalous rising motion, to say that GFS suggesting developing isn’t completely out to lunch.

Development with those other reliable models, however, have been slower and more broad, meaning weaker.

Also, however, those models don’t go out as far as the GFS so it’s unclear if they suggest eventual organization. We would be looking at the 17-20 for possible development in the Caribbean.

Anyway it’s something to watch on the one year mark of Hurricane Nicole.I hope everyone reading is doing ok after our dual hurricane strike of last year if you were impacted.

Even though we did just have a November hurricane last year it is really rare that a hurricane makes landfall in Florida. Click here to see how many times that has happened.

Any questions...shoot me an e-mail!

- Jonathan

