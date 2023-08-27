From reality TV to real estate, Melody Shari has a habit of making millions

ORLANDO, Fla. – People will tell each other to never meet their favorite celebrities, but you’ve never been told to avoid being coached by one now have you?

This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Melody Shari, an entrepreneur, singer and reality TV star best known for her work on The Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.”

Behind the scenes, Shari claims to have been a multimillionaire since the age of 28, going on to launch three companies after dissolving a lawncare and real estate business that she helped lead for more than a decade.

At latest, Shari is CEO of Masterclass With Melody, a collection of pay-per-view courses meant to help students enter the same lucrative business spheres that she’s found her success in, the most prominent being “property preservation,” in which one takes care of foreclosed properties.

“My masterclass is five weeks, I actually teach it myself so my students get one-on-one access to me. I’ve created over 700 entrepreneurs since June of 2020. People who’ve gone through my course, we walked them through the process of getting that (Employer Identification Number), creating the LLC and getting them into this multibillion-dollar industry called property preservation,” she said.

According to Shari, property preservation is as national an industry as the foreclosures themselves. An “everywhere” thing, one could call it, that requires far less effort than renovating a property from scratch and hoping it sells.

“We all are familiar with buying properties, fixing them up, putting money in them for what we think someone will want and will want to buy — not sure, but we’re hoping, hopefully someone likes this landscape, hopefully someone likes this color, right? — but we really don’t know for sure,” she said. “With property preservation, it doesn’t work like that. You’re literally going in, doing what the bank asked you to do, and you get paid for that. You don’t have to worry about if that property sells. I’ve had foreclosures that I’ve, you know, worked on for three, four years, and so when you talk about a quick return on your money, property preservation — if you’re looking at real estate — property preservation is definitely one of those key avenues.”

