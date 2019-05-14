EP106: Florida Foodie -- Chef brings authentic Thai cuisine to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authenticity is a word you hear a lot these days, especially when it comes to food. For local chef, it's a lot more than a buzz word -- it's his whole business model.

Dylan Eitharong runs the pop-up restaurant Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen. He regularly travels to Thailand to sample dishes from all across the country and bring back those recipes for hungry Floridians to sample.

He even runs his mobile kitchen the same way street vendors in Thailand do, with folding tables and portable equipment. He sets up shop anywhere that will have him.

In this week's episode of Florida Foodie, he talks with Candace Campos all about how he got started, his travels overseas and what his family really thinks about his cooking.

You can find out where Bangrak is going to set up shop next by following the pop-up on Instagram.

