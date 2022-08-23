Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In the letter, he claimed that his Republican primary opponents Cammack and Justin Waters teamed up to remove him from the ballot and spread “injurious and slanderous lies” about him.

Any votes cast for Asensio will no longer count.

Cammack is running for a second term in the district. She’ll have to win the most votes in the Republican primary to advance to the November election, where she’ll face the winner of the Democratic primary and the NPA candidate.

Danielle Hawk and Tom Wells are vying for the Democratic nomination and Linda Brooks is running as an NPA.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: