How you can get active and help to end lung disease, cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In an age when the world is seemingly hyper focused on health, amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps it has made some of us consider our own health a little more.

Candace Griffin is someone who has made a major change to her own health and life, and it all began with the Fight For Air Climb, a 1,000-step stair climb that raises money for the American Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease. It also supports the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative -- a $25 million investment to address the latest coronavirus and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

The event is something that, in a way, is a cause that is near and dear to Griffin.

Ad

Griffin’s grandmother died more than 20 years ago after years of suffering from emphysema. In memory of her nana, and as a way to prioritize her own health, Griffin decided in 2021 it was time to get in on the event.

She participated in regularly scheduled climbs, ate well and, according to Griffin, turned her life around.

“Last year’s Climb woke me up,” she said. “I didn’t realize how out of shape I was, and now I’m on my way to becoming my best physical self ever.”

Griffin said there are so many reasons everyone can benefit from the Fight For Air Climb, calling it “life changing.”

“It’s your chance to get moving, feel that spark of competition, and be a part of something that creates unity,” she said. “And I promise, it will bring you pure joy -- all while helping to raise funds for lung health. This climb will make an impact on your life, as it did mine, because, just think about it: When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

Ad

The community is invited to participate in the cause, where they will join law enforcement officers and firefighters, all of whom will also climb the stadium stairs, pass through the player entrance and dash onto the finish line -- while enjoying the Orlando skyline at Exploria Stadium.

“As a participant and someone impacted by lung disease, I’m not only excited to achieve this physical challenge, but, more importantly, raise funds for lung health,” said event chair Greg Roessler, who works with Edgewater Family Wealth.

“We are thrilled to give our climbers the opportunity to once again experience the excitement of Exploria Stadium,” said Janelle Hom, executive director for the American Lung Association.

To learn more about the Fight For Air Climb event at Exploria Stadium, presented by AdventHealth, on Feb. 19, click or tap here.