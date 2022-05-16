Why sports clearance exams don’t replace annual physicals

Is your child up to date on his or her physical exam?

A common question parents have is whether their child needs an annual physical with their pediatrician if they’ve already had a sports clearance exam at school.

The short answer is yes. And it’s important to understand why.

A licensed professional conducting an exam done at the school or at an urgent care clinic doesn’t have access to your child’s health record. And the exam won’t include a full wellness and health assessment.

Your child’s pediatrician knows their medical and family history, which is vital to maintaining continuity of care. The annual exam focuses on many areas of your child’s health, including:

Overall growth and development

School readiness and any learning issues

Diet and nutritional health

Chronic medical conditions

Mental health and coping strategies

Required vaccinations

Your family pediatrician is invested in your child’s health and can give you guidance and resources on a range of issues with your child’s physical, mental and social health. Those needs can’t be met at a sports clearance clinic.

