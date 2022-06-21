What industries are most in need of skilled labor?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s hard to answer the question of which industries are in need of skilled labor at the moment, because SO MANY are.

Fields such as nursing, construction, machining and robotics are regularly hiring, and often paying good wages upon completion of training.

Given the demand for skilled labor, it’s no wonder institutions such as Orange Technical College are doing all they can to train students to help lessen that demand, and as quick as possible.

“We have partnered with Orlando Health to assist with the onboarding of certified nursing assistants, which are of critical need locally and nationally,” said Melanie Stefanowicz, associate superintendent at Orange Technical College.

“We work closely with the MACF (Manufacturers Association of Central Florida) to ensure our students are using the most up-to-date, industry-standard equipment in our classrooms to be prepared to immediately enter the workforce in fields like welding, machining, robotics and more.”

